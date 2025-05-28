$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 74130 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 81915 views

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 81915 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 91385 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 147836 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 224347 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 186436 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 185901 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164793 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116541 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100326 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 01:16 PM • 74130 views
World Hunger Day and Community Police Officer Day: what else is celebrated on May 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

May 28 is World Hunger Day, Community Police Officer Day, Hamburger Day and other events. On this day, the memory of St. Nikita is honored.

World Hunger Day and Community Police Officer Day: what else is celebrated on May 28

Today, May 28, is World Hunger Day, and Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Community Police Officer. Orthodox Christians honor the memory of St. Nicetas, Bishop of Chalcedon, writes UNN.

World Hunger Day

Celebrated annually to raise awareness of the critical problem of hunger. Different strata of civilized society encourage collective action to eradicate this scourge. On this day, numerous organizations, activists and individuals come together to express support for initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of hunger and promoting food security.

Almost 300 million people were starving last year - report16.05.25, 20:43 • 4205 views

Day of the Community Police Officer

It was on May 28, 2019, that the project "Community Police Officer" was presented on Sophia Square in Kyiv. It was the next step in the reform of the National Police, the purpose of which was to provide each territorial community with a separate officer who would not only work, but also live in the territory of this community. The community partially pays for the work of such a police officer, and he, in turn, reports not only to his superiors, but also to the community.

Hamburger Day

In the United States, this holiday has become a tradition that allows Americans to pay tribute to one of the most popular dishes in their country. Interestingly, the holiday does not have an exact origin, but it quickly became part of the country's culture. Many restaurants and fast food chains organize special events and discounts, as well as hold competitions for the best hamburger.

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating 26.05.25, 09:37 • 100326 views

Day of "Amnesty International"

This holiday was founded by the efforts of British lawyer Peter Benenson. On May 28, 1961, The London Observer newspaper published a call for amnesty. Benenson invited the public to stage protests against imprisonment for political and religious beliefs. In the same year, representatives from seven countries founded a movement called "Amnesty International." Later, it was decided to celebrate the Day of International Amnesty annually.

International Multiple Sclerosis Day

This day was established by the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation to raise awareness of the problem of multiple sclerosis, as well as to expand the global movement of MS organizations and unite national and regional organizations, and to find sources of funding for the global movement on multiple sclerosis.

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 126.05.25, 09:19 • 89283 views

Commemoration of the Holy Reverend Nicetas, Bishop of Chalcedon

Reverend Nicetas the Confessor lived in the second half of the 8th century. For his righteous life, he was elevated to the rank of Bishop of Chalcedon. St. Nicetas was distinguished by his mercy, always helped the poor, received travelers in his home, cared for orphans and widows, and interceded for those who were depicted.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the World
National Police of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
