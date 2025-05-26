A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

This week there will be several bright astrological events that lay important changes on both a personal and global level. In particular, Saturn enters the sign of Aries, and a new moon will also rise in the sign of Gemini. How these events will affect representatives of all zodiac signs - especially for readers of UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

Saturn's transition to the sign of Aries

"Saturn enters the sign of Aries for the first time in 30 years! This is not just a change of energy - it is the beginning of a new karmic cycle, when the Universe sets us the task: "Are you ready to be the leader of your own life?"

Aries is an impulse, action, beginning.

Saturn is maturity, responsibility, endurance.

This combination teaches us not just to start, but to bring things to an end, to tame the inner fire and direct it constructively," Bazylenko said.

In 2025-2026, Saturn will also form a rare conjunction with Neptune at the end of Pisces (exact date - February 20, 2026). This symbolizes awakening after illusions, when the old reality loses its power, and spiritual clarity, discipline and a new vision come in its place. The moment of truth comes - both in the destinies of individuals and in the fate of entire nations.

New Moon in Gemini - May 27 at 6:02 (Kyiv time)

This is one of the most powerful new moons of spring, because:

• The Sun and the Moon unite in the sign of Gemini - the sign of ideas, words, communications;

• The new moon occurs in conjunction with Mercury - the planet of thought, logic, negotiation;

• Uranus is nearby, adding unexpected ideas, insights, breakthroughs.

What does this mean for us?

• a powerful impetus for writing plans, strategies, dreams and new projects;

• a favorable period for negotiations, acquaintances, speeches, learning, expanding horizons;

• the power of words will be extremely high. They can change not only destinies, but also entire societies;

• in combination with Saturn, Neptune and Pluto in the sky, a positive configuration is formed, which will open the veil over world processes.

"The outlines of new political or diplomatic solutions will begin to emerge. Breakthroughs in world trade, negotiations between countries, and in the field of logistics are possible," the astrologer said.

Rhythms of the Moon for the week

May 26-28 (until 20:30) - Moon in Gemini

Active mental activity, speed of thinking, communication.

A great period for making wishes, writing plans, generating ideas.

May 28 20:30 - May 30 23:20 - Moon in Cancer

Time for internal adjustment, rest, family warmth.

On the night of May 29-30 - conjunction with the White Moon: dreams can be prophetic, the day is favorable for meditation, prayer, intuitive insight.

May 31 from 09:00 - until the end of the week - Moon in Leo

Increase in energy, emotional openness, desire for celebration.

June 1 at noon - conjunction of the Moon with Mars and harmonious aspects to Venus and Jupiter.

An ideal day for bright events, meetings, celebrations.

May 30-31 at night - tense opposition of the Moon to Pluto

Possible insomnia, emotional sensitivity. Avoid conflicts and overwork.

"Conclusion:

This week is a time of breakthrough, clarity and power of thought.

Saturn's transition to Aries opens a new cycle of action and responsibility. The New Moon in Gemini activates the mental space, allows you to launch new projects, ideas and collaborations. Favorable aspects open a "green corridor" to success.

Don't miss the moment. Words have power - use it wisely," Bazylenko urged.

Aries

This week is yours! The New Moon activates new ideas, plans and projects. Write down everything you want to implement - the Universe will support you.

Success awaits in learning, new beginnings, love. Possible fateful meetings.

Taurus

Great chances for a financial breakthrough. Write plans, launch new projects, look for partners, investors - good luck is on your side.

This is a great period for business development.

Gemini

One of the most successful weeks of the year. The center of attention is you. Do dreams, plans, projects, and you will receive not only inspiration, but also concrete results.

Success will also accompany the financial sphere.

Cancer

It's time to stop and look inside yourself. Review life positions, say goodbye to what has outlived its usefulness.

In solitude or tranquility, you will find answers.

The period is ideal for planning, recovery and spiritual practices.

Leo

The second half of the week is emotional, but extremely productive.

Seek support among friends, like-minded people - this is a time of creating teams, new ideas and inspiration.

Pleasant activity and luck await you on the weekend.

Virgo

A week of unexpected, but very positive breakthroughs in your career. Your name may be heard, you will be noticed!

Be bold in publicity, presentations, business.

Write down your desires - they have the power to come true.

Libra

An active week in the field of education, travel and authority.

Successful passing of exams, international affairs, new horizons - everything is possible.

Your intelligence and wisdom are especially valuable now.

Scorpio

A week of bold decisions and non-standard actions.

Take risks, renew your life, complete old issues - now is a good time.

Unexpected meetings and important information will help you.

Sagittarius

Changes in the circle of communication: new acquaintances, new partners, new opportunities.

Legal matters can be resolved easily and successfully.

Rely on partners - in business, in marriage - and don't forget to write down your wishes for the New Moon.

Capricorn

Your professional sphere is activated - new offers, changes at work, support from management are possible.

At the same time, pay attention to health and well-being.

It's time to make plans and immediately implement them.

Aquarius

You need an emotional reset. It's time to relax, enjoy life, love, creativity.

In relationships - happy moments, pleasant acquaintances.

Return to your hobby - it will give you inspiration.

Pisces

A period of great activity in domestic and family affairs.

Time for repairs, moving, buying real estate, legal issues related to inheritance.

Write plans, organize space - and act!

