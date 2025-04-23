Satellites filmed an extraordinary dust storm that swept through the US and northern Mexico

Last weekend, meteorological satellites of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration filmed a huge dust storm that swept through some areas of New Mexico, Texas and Northern Mexico.

A cold front passed through a number of the indicated regions, which caused strong winds. It, in turn, raised desert sand and dust, which caused a large dust storm. The publication notes that visibility in Carlsbad and New Mexico was approximately half a kilometer.

The GOES-18 and GOES-19 satellites, which are part of the US weather observation and atmospheric research programs, orbit approximately 3,500 km from the Earth's equator. At this altitude, they are able to rotate at the same speed as the Earth, that is, they are always in the same position with the planet. This enabled them to film the spread of the dust storm in as much detail as possible.

I don't post images here anymore, but it's worldwide - Dakota Smith, an atmospheric researcher who collects videos and photos of impressive natural phenomena, wrote in her X.

Under the dust storm, you can also see columns of smoke from forest fires. According to the NWS Forecast Office in El Paso and Midland, the spread of the storm could not have been avoided, but several warnings about it were published.

