Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Athletes from Brovary start their performances at the Paralympic Games

Athletes from Brovary start their performances at the Paralympic Games

Kyiv

 • 14163 views

Three Paralympians from Brovary will compete at the Paris Games. Swimmer Ilya Yaremenko will be the first to compete, followed by Oleksiy Fedyna and athlete Lyudmyla Danylina.

Today, on September 2, athletes representing Brovary in the Ukrainian national team start competing at the Paralympic Games in Paris. Ilya Yaremenko, a visually impaired swimmer and two-time Paralympic medalist, will be the first to compete. This was announced by Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Today we are rooting for Ilya Yaremenko. On September 4, Wednesday, Oleksiy Fedyna will start. On Friday, September 6, Lyudmila Danilina will take the start. On behalf of the entire community, I wish our Paralympians victorious starts!

- Ihor Sapozhko wrote.

Optional

Athlete Liudmyla Danylina is an international master of sports of Ukraine, a graduate of the Kyiv Regional Center Invasport. She is a medalist of the Summer Paralympic Games, a two-time champion and silver medalist of the 2015 Global Games, and a bronze medalist of the 2015 World Championships. She plays in the T20 class - athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Oleksiy Fedyna competes in the S12 class, among athletes with visual impairments. He became a Paralympic champion in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, and did so three times in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Ilya Yaremenko is a visually impaired swimmer. Bronze medalist of the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games and silver medalist of the 2020 Games, winner of the World and European Championships. Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine.

Swimmer Mykhailo Serbin brought Ukraine the third gold medal of the 2024 Paralympics

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SportsKyiv region

