Swimmer Mykhailo Serbin brought Ukraine the third gold medal of the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Serbin brought Ukraine its third gold medal at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, winning the 100-meter backstroke. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

Details

In the final race of the 100m backstroke in the S11 class, the 20-year-old Serbian showed a time of 1:05.84 minutes, updating his 2023 world record by 0.17 seconds.

The 20-year-old Serbian made a decisive breakthrough to the first step of the podium in the final 50 meters of the course, moving from fourth place to the top of the race.

Serbin was ahead of Czech David Kratochvil (1.06.54) and another Ukrainian Danylo Chufarov (1.07.03), who brought Ukraine a bronze medal.

Recall

Ukraine is represented in Paris by 140 athletes competing in 17 Paralympic sports.

The Ukrainian team ranks tenth in the medal standings with 25 awards: 3 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze.

Oksana Zubkovska wins second gold medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympics