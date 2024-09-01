Oksana Zubkovska wins second gold medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympics
Ukrainian track and field athlete Oksana Zubkovska has won a gold medal in the long jump at the Paris Paralympics. This is her fifth individual gold medal, and Ukraine's total medal tally has increased to 20 medals.
Ukrainian athlete Oksana Zubkovska won a gold medal in the long jump at the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Track and field athlete Oksana Zubkovska wins a gold medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games in Paris,
The Ukrainian won the final in the T12 class with a score of 5.78 meters.
This is Zubkovska's 5th personal gold medal since Beijing 2008.
Ukraine has already won 20 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games (2 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze).
Shot putters Volodymyr Ponomarenko and Roman Danyliuk won silver and bronze in the F12 class. In total, Ukraine has already won 11 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games: 1 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze.