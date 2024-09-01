Oksana Zubkovska wins second gold medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian athlete Oksana Zubkovska won a gold medal in the long jump at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Track and field athlete Oksana Zubkovska wins a gold medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games in Paris, - the statement said.

Details

The Ukrainian won the final in the T12 class with a score of 5.78 meters.

This is Zubkovska's 5th personal gold medal since Beijing 2008.

Ukraine has already won 20 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games (2 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze).

Recall

Shot putters Volodymyr Ponomarenko and Roman Danyliuk won silver and bronze in the F12 class. In total, Ukraine has already won 11 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games: 1 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze.