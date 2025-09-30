At the UN, Beijing made its intention to revise global norms clear - AP

Less than a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward his "Global Governance Initiative," Beijing, at the most global forum, clearly indicated its intention — that it should and is qualified to participate in shaping the world order, even as the United States under President Donald Trump increasingly withdraws, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

In his speech delivered on Friday at the UN General Assembly, Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated that "China, which cares about the common good of humanity and is ready to take responsibility, will bring more positive energy to the world." His words were linked to the American president's withdrawal from international organizations and his apparent disregard for the United Nations, the publication notes.

Li never mentioned the United States by name. But, in a not-so-subtle critique of recent US actions, he extolled his country's achievements: lowering tariffs to boost the global economy, pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change, and committing to upholding the authority of the United Nations.

This is a shift in approach to international affairs that, experts say, reflects a China that sees itself on the rise.

"Li's speech confirms that China's foreign policy today is firmly rooted in the ambition to transform the Western-dominated world order into one that is much more aligned with China's interests, values, and leadership," said Olivia Cheng, a lecturer in political science at King's College London. "China's foreign policy today is noticeably more confident, strategic, and coherent than in 2017, when Beijing's presentation of global governance reform lacked substance."

The speech comes amid growing concerns in Washington that China, the world's second-largest economy, may try to displace the United States as a global leader, although Beijing has repeatedly assured Washington that it has no intention of challenging or replacing the US. Instead, Xi Jinping has stated that Beijing should be able to influence global affairs in a way that matches its economic might and global status.

Li says China has the answer

Li began his speech by recalling the history of the UN and crediting it for peace and prosperity in the following eight decades. He then lamented the "chaos" the world faces today.

"The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation," Li said, criticizing "unilateral actions and Cold War mentality," as well as repeated violations of the international system.

"How can we, faced with unprincipled acts of hegemonism and bullying, remain silent and meekly submit to the fear of force?" the Chinese premier asked. The terms "unilateral actions," "Cold War mentality," "hegemonism," and "bullying" are usually associated with the US in Beijing's diplomatic discourse, the publication notes.

The Chinese premier then presented China as a welcome answer to such problems — a founding member of the UN that in recent years has shared "China's wisdom and solutions for navigating global transformations and overcoming urgent challenges."

The "Global Governance Initiative" proposed by Xi Jinping in early September "points the right direction and opens an important path to building a more just and equitable system of global governance," Li said.

Changes in China's foreign policy under Xi Jinping

This restructuring, in some cases, is fundamental.

In a podcast aired on September 26, Cheng told the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations that Beijing's strategic thinking under Xi Jinping has shifted — from maintaining good relations with the U.S. and other Western countries for China's economic growth to "reshaping the international system in a way that the rest of the world respects and accommodates China's interests as Beijing defines them."

She stated that Beijing believes the global governance system "is dominated by Western powers, especially the United States," and serves their interests in a way that is "often unfair and unrepresentative."

According to Cheng, Beijing is most interested in "changing global governance in a way that the UN is at the center," where China can have "much more participation, influence, and leverage over how it functions."

Li's speech on Friday gives the impression that Xi Jinping's proposal for "forging a shared destiny for humanity" is not just an aspiration, but "noble and urgent political actions, in the implementation of which China has unique technical competencies," Cheng said.

While the Trump administration imposes high tariffs, threatens territorial annexations, and attacks multilateral institutions, "China seeks to present itself as a key proponent of the post-war order, in whose viability the United States seems to be losing confidence," said Ali Wein, a senior researcher and consultant on U.S.-China relations at the International Crisis Group.

However, according to Wein, China appears to have neither the capacity nor the desire to offer a full-fledged alternative. Instead, he said, China seems interested in strengthening its influence in certain areas and trying to legitimize its long-standing position on the need for new norms that reflect emerging geopolitical trends.

The gap between rhetoric and reality

The gap between Beijing's words and its actions is another matter. As for the Chinese government, its actions often diverge from its words, believes Craig Singleton, senior director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

"In his remarks, Premier Li relied heavily on multilateral formulations, but Beijing's history suggests otherwise," Singleton said. "China champions sovereignty at the UN while systematically undermining it in practice, from Hong Kong to the South China Sea."

He added: "Li's calls for 'cooperation' and 'openness' sound constructive, but they are aimed at reducing pressure on China's economy and technology sector."

Addition

A day earlier, Li met with American business leaders and academics in New York. He assured the attendees that China would "continuously expand market access and increase imports," and provide foreign companies with "the confidence needed to operate and develop in China," according to a statement from the Chinese government.

The two countries are in a trade dispute, and Xi Jinping and Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which brings together 21 economies, to be held in late October in South Korea, to promote the development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese premier stated that the two countries "can and should" be partners and friends, and reiterated Xi Jinping's words: "The Pacific Ocean is wide enough to accommodate both China and the US, as well as other countries."

Trump prepares for a non-public visit to South Korea, where he plans to meet with the Chinese leader