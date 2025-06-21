At least eight people die in hot air balloon crash in Brazil

In Brazil, on Saturday, June 21, a hot air balloon with passengers caught fire in the air and crashed to the ground. At least eight people died. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The tourist hot air balloon caught fire and fell from the sky in the city of Praia Grande, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Videos appeared on social media showing the moment the balloon caught fire and fell.

According to the Santa Catarina Military Fire Department, thirteen people survived the crash and were taken to nearby hospitals.

A total of 21 people were on board, including the pilot, the service noted.

"We are in mourning. A tragedy occurred. We will find out how everything happened, why it happened. But now the main thing is for the state structure to do everything possible," state governor Jorginho Mello wrote on X.

