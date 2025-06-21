$41.690.00
June 21, 09:38 AM • 17724 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

At least eight people die in hot air balloon crash in Brazil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1266 views

In Brazil, a hot air balloon with 21 people on board caught fire and crashed. Eight people died as a result of the tragedy, and 13 injured people were taken to hospitals.

At least eight people die in hot air balloon crash in Brazil

In Brazil, on Saturday, June 21, a hot air balloon with passengers caught fire in the air and crashed to the ground. At least eight people died. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The tourist hot air balloon caught fire and fell from the sky in the city of Praia Grande, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Videos appeared on social media showing the moment the balloon caught fire and fell.

According to the Santa Catarina Military Fire Department, thirteen people survived the crash and were taken to nearby hospitals.

A total of 21 people were on board, including the pilot, the service noted.

"We are in mourning. A tragedy occurred. We will find out how everything happened, why it happened. But now the main thing is for the state structure to do everything possible," state governor Jorginho Mello wrote on X.

Recall

Near the Ihlara Valley in Turkey, a hot air balloon made an emergency landing due to a strong gust of wind. The pilot died, and 19 Indonesian tourists were injured.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldEvents
Brazil
