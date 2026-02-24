$43.300.02
03:23 PM • 2228 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 5988 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 7238 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14818 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 11794 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27841 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20601 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18755 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18183 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16735 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:55 PM • 14818 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27841 views
At least 22 dead after heavy rains in Brazil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais have killed 22 people, 16 of them in Juiz de Fora and six in Ubá. About 440 people were forced to leave their homes, and the government declared a state of emergency.

At least 22 dead after heavy rains in Brazil

At least 22 people have died after heavy rains in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais in Brazil, local authorities said on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The state's rescue service confirmed 16 deaths in the city of Juiz de Fora and six in Ubá, located approximately 110 km away.

The country's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed his condolences in a post on X. "Our task is to provide humanitarian aid, restore essential services, provide support to displaced persons, and assist in recovery," he wrote.

According to the Juiz de Fora city hall, about 440 people were forced to leave their homes due to floods and landslides, which led to the suspension of classes in municipal schools.

Specialized teams were mobilized to respond to incidents and search for missing persons, the city hall added.

The G1 agency reported that 45 people, including children, were missing in the city.

The Brazilian government declared a state of emergency in Juiz de Fora, accelerating the provision of aid and humanitarian support, the statement said.

In most of Brazil, the peak rainy season falls during the summer, from December to March, when heavy downpours, thunderstorms, floods, and landslides are common.

The Juiz de Fora city hall reported that February has been the wettest in the city's history, with rainfall already more than double the expected amount for the month.

Mayor Margarida Salomão stated on social media that the situation is "critical."

Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology on Tuesday issued a heavy rain warning for parts of 14 states, including all of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

Massive floods in Africa: over 200 dead and thousands evacuated17.01.26, 07:51 • 6333 views

Julia Shramko

