"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 46355 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77637 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104446 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107625 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102901 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131571 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103655 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113359 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

At least 15 people die in India as a result of riots at a religious festival

At least 15 people die in India as a result of riots at a religious festival

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22469 views

At least 15 people were killed in a stampede during the Hindu Kumbh Mela pilgrimage in the city of Prayagraj. The incident occurred at night near the arena of ascetics during the holy bathing.

Doctors reported that there were many injured, some in serious condition.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP.

At least 15 people have been trampled to death in Prayagraj, a city in northern India where the Hindu pilgrimage of Kumbh Mela takes place.

For reference

Kumbh Mela is a major religious event, billed as the largest human gathering on the planet, that every 12 years brings together crowds of Hindu believers who bathe in the confluence of two sacred rivers to wash away their sins.

It is expected that by February 26, the Hindu Kumbh Mela pilgrimage will attract a total of 400 million believers.

A tragic incident the day before

The stampede took place between one and two in the morning (19:30-20:30 GMT on Tuesday) near the ascetics' arena, where barricades were erected to keep the crowd from taking a holy bath. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, where the city of Prayagraj is located, told the media.

An AFP photographer present at the scene saw ambulances taking away many of the victims and covering others with blankets, in some cases in an inert state.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to “the devotees who have lost their loved ones” but did not specify the number of deaths.

“The local administration is helping the victims in every way possible,” he said.

AddendumAddendum

The Kumbha Mela festival also recorded other deadly episodes. In 1954, more than 400 people were trampled or drowned in just one day.

Recall

67 people, including 35 children, were killed in a stampede at three Christmas charity events in Nigeria. The tragedies occurred in the states of Oyo, Anambra and the capital Abuja due to insufficient security measures.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

