Asylum applications in Denmark fall to historic low

Denmark's strict immigration policy has led to a historic low in asylum grants in 2025, with 839 applications approved by the end of November. This was reported by Euractiv, citing relevant Danish government data, writes UNN.

It is absolutely critical that as few foreigners as possible come to Denmark and receive asylum. My key priority is to limit the influx of refugees. - said Immigration Minister Rasmus Stoklund.

According to the ministry, "there have been very few years when the total number remained below 1,000... 2025 will be a year with a historically low number of residence permits issued on the basis of asylum."

By November 2025, Denmark had registered 1,835 asylum applications.

For more than 20 years, the country's immigration policy has been influenced by far-right parties, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pursued a "zero refugee reception" policy since coming to power in 2019.

Copenhagen has implemented a number of initiatives to deter migrants and make it more difficult to obtain Danish citizenship. In 2024, the country of six million people accepted about 860 of the 2,333 asylum applications filed that year.

