ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ASVIO acquires Kraiyna insurance company: a 10-year investment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

ASVIO Investment Holding acquires Kraiyna insurance company as part of its strategy to build a digital insurance player. The holding continues to invest in Ukraine despite the war, supporting the economy and creating jobs.

ASVIO Investment Holding plans to acquire the "Kraina" insurance company – the deal has already been approved by the Antimonopoly Committee and is awaiting approval from the National Bank of Ukraine. Despite the war, the holding not only maintains activity but also expands its presence in the financial market.

As explained by Roman Yaroshenko, head of the supervisory board of the holding, in an interview with Delo, this is not an exception but part of a systematic course: the company has been investing in new directions for three consecutive years.

According to Yaroshenko, the goal of the acquisition is to build a digital player in the insurance market, relying on the IT experience of the Garantiya.com platform, which allows businesses to operate in a fully online format. This approach has already proven its effectiveness in the banking segment, where ASVIO transformed the traditional "ASVIO Bank" into a new generation digital institution.

"This decision was not about immediate profit, but about a long-term perspective. The war will end sooner or later. We believe in Ukraine. If we didn't, we wouldn't have invested for three years in a row – from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion," Yaroshenko said. He also noted that the company systematically participates in open auctions for the sale of state property, supporting the country's budget during a difficult period for it.

ASVIO is also known for its investment in the former "Rosinka" plant. "At that time, many thought we were going to build housing. But after two years of investment and team recovery – we launched production this month. The same applies to IC "Kraina"," he noted.

In response to criticism in some media, Yaroshenko responded briefly: "We do not react to custom materials. The best answer is our work. Results and successes speak for themselves."

In the final part of the interview, he also mentioned the holding's main shareholder – Vyacheslav Suprunenko. It was he, according to Yaroshenko, who in 2014 formulated the slogan "We believe in Ukraine. You trust us," which still reflects the company's position. This sentiment, according to Yaroshenko, is confirmed by real actions – investments, job creation, and economic support during the war.

