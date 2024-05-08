AstraZeneca vaccine is withdrawn from the market worldwide

The coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is being withdrawn from the market worldwide, The Telegraph newspaper reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the company claims that the vaccine has been withdrawn for market reasons and that it is no longer being produced or supplied as it has been replaced by updated vaccines that work against the new variants.

During a class action lawsuit in the British Supreme Court, a pharmaceutical company recently admitted that the vaccine can cause serious side effects.

In March 2021, there were reports of cases of blood clots, low platelet counts, and bleeding.

Context

The UK was the first country in the world to approve Astra Zeneca's coronavirus vaccine. However, after the approval, it was decided to impose restrictions on patients under the age of 40 due to a particular risk of blood clots.