Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

AstraZeneca vaccine is withdrawn from the market worldwide

AstraZeneca vaccine is withdrawn from the market worldwide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27911 views

AstraZeneca has withdrawn its COVID-19 vaccine from the global market for market reasons and replaced it with updated vaccines against new variants, recognizing that it can cause serious side effects such as blood clots.

The coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is being withdrawn from the market worldwide, The Telegraph newspaper reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the company claims that the vaccine has been withdrawn for market reasons and that it is no longer being produced or supplied as it has been replaced by updated vaccines that work against the new variants.

During a class action lawsuit in the British Supreme Court, a pharmaceutical company recently admitted that the vaccine can cause serious side effects.

In March 2021, there were reports of cases of blood clots, low platelet counts, and bleeding.

Context

The UK was the first country in the world to approve Astra Zeneca's coronavirus vaccine. However, after the approval, it was decided to impose restrictions on patients under the age of 40 due to a particular risk of blood clots.

10.11.22, 15:51 • 231626 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

COVID-19Health
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

