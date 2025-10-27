$41.900.00
October 26, 06:56 PM
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
The Guardian

Assets and oil: UK explains why now is the time for economic pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that in order to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, Russia's money must be seized. She emphasized the need for new economic measures, including the use of frozen Russian assets to support and rebuild Ukraine.

Assets and oil: UK explains why now is the time for economic pressure on Russia

To achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, Russia's money must be seized. Three and a half years after Putin's unprovoked invasion of a sovereign state, he has failed in his military goals, but he refuses to seek peace. This was stated in a column for The Sunday Times by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, Britain is advancing arguments for economic action against Russia together with allies, having imposed sanctions against two of Russia's largest oil and gas companies, which were quickly followed by similar serious sanctions from the US and new EU sanctions, as well as an important meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Now is the time for new economic pressure to deprive the Kremlin of military revenues and push Putin to negotiations

- the diplomat is convinced.

In her opinion, "collective efforts will make the biggest difference": Western sanctions have already deprived Russia of at least $450 billion, which is equivalent to approximately two years of funding for Putin's war.

But I clearly understand that we need to go much further in tightening the economic grip. This means new measures aimed at pushing Russian oil and gas out of international markets, but it also means using Russian assets.

- Cooper emphasized.

European Commission President and British Prime Minister supported US sanctions against Russian oil companies23.10.25, 03:53 • 5032 views

She emphasized that now is the time for international action to use Russia's frozen sovereign assets to support Ukraine: with measures such as a reparations loan, it is necessary to ensure that funds can be used "to support Ukraine's resistance and reconstruction right now," because Russia must pay for the damage it inflicts on Ukraine.

"Ukraine's security is Europe's security. That is why the United Kingdom continues to stand firmly with Ukraine now and for decades to come. Not only to help brave people defend themselves. But to make it clear that aggression will not pay off; that force will be resisted; and to defend principles that are important to the whole world," the British minister summarized.

Recall

The United Kingdom is adding 48.7 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, bringing the total contribution to 150.6 million euros. These funds will strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience, including network repairs and asset protection.

Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer24.10.25, 19:33 • 51086 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Great Britain
Europe
United States
Ukraine