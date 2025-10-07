Assassination attempt on Deputy Head of Ministry of Health: three accomplices to face trial

An indictment against three accomplices has been sent to court on charges of preparing to murder the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, Serhiy Dubrov. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to court against a 37-year-old Kyiv resident, a 29-year-old resident of Kyiv region, and their 22-year-old accomplice, who are accused of preparing for the premeditated murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine and an uncompleted attempt to acquire a firearm, which they planned to use to kill the man. - the report says.

It was established that in October 2024, a woman died in one of the capital's hospitals due to severe injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister of Health, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day. Despite serious injuries from the accident, the woman's friends believed that the doctor was to blame for her death, so they decided to kill him.

To this end, the accused followed him, renting cars and an apartment in the residential complex where the man lives. They tried to acquire a weapon with which they planned to shoot the doctor. However, their intentions were thwarted by law enforcement officers, who detained the accomplices during the transfer of money for a Stechkin pistol, which was to be the instrument of the crime.

The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 1 of Article 14, Paragraph 12 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Also, during the pre-trial investigation, it was established that two of them stored amphetamine and PVP for sale. Therefore, their actions are additionally qualified under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The indictment has been sent to court for consideration of the case on its merits. The accused are in custody.

Addition

A law enforcement officer and a resident of Kyiv were exposed for transferring classified information, which was used in planning an assassination attempt on the former First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.