Assange pleads guilty to espionage charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20554 views

Julian Assange pleaded guilty to espionage charges in a Northern Mariana Islands court and waived his right to a jury trial, potentially leading to his release after serving a 5-year prison sentence.

Assange pleads guilty to espionage charges

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to espionage in a Northern Mariana Islands court, The Washington Post reports .

Details

"As expected, Assange pleaded guilty to violating the Espionage Act," the newspaper reports.

He waived the right to consider his case by a jury, the report says.

context

Assange was released on bail from a British prison yesterday after agreeing with the US authorities to partially plead guilty in exchange for a reduced sentence to five years already spent behind bars. In the Northern Mariana Islands, the court of the US territory in the Pacific Ocean must approve the agreement and finally release the Wikileaks founder.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Washington Post
Pacific Ocean
United States
