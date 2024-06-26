Assange pleads guilty to espionage charges

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to espionage in a Northern Mariana Islands court, The Washington Post reports .

Details

"As expected, Assange pleaded guilty to violating the Espionage Act," the newspaper reports.

He waived the right to consider his case by a jury, the report says.

context

Assange was released on bail from a British prison yesterday after agreeing with the US authorities to partially plead guilty in exchange for a reduced sentence to five years already spent behind bars. In the Northern Mariana Islands, the court of the US territory in the Pacific Ocean must approve the agreement and finally release the Wikileaks founder.

Julian Assange on his way to the Northern Mariana Islands, where he is awaiting trial