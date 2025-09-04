$41.370.01
As part of the "Drone Army Bonus" program, the military will be able to receive electronic warfare equipment directly from the manufacturer - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the military, as part of the "Drone Army Bonus" program, will receive electronic warfare equipment. Deliveries are made directly from the manufacturer to the front through the Ministry of Defense's digital system DOT-Chain Defence.

As part of the "Drone Army Bonus" program, the military will be able to receive electronic warfare equipment directly from the manufacturer - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian military personnel will be able to receive electronic warfare equipment as part of the "Army of Drones Bonus" program. Deliveries are made directly from the manufacturer to the front, reported Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Details

As part of the "Army of Drones Bonus" program, military personnel can receive electronic warfare equipment. Deliveries are made through the Ministry of Defense's digital system DOT-Chain Defence - directly from the manufacturer to the front

- reported the Minister of Defense.

Shmyhal reminded that under this program, it was also possible to receive FPV drones and bombers. Now, equipment has been added that helps protect our soldiers on the front line. He also added that the Ministry of Defense's "Defense Procurement Agency" already has the first contracts with domestic manufacturers for the supply of electronic warfare equipment. According to him, some of the equipment is already at the disposal of the Armed Forces.

The availability of electronic warfare equipment in the program is not only an expansion of the list of equipment, but also a fundamentally new level of flexibility for the military. They can independently determine the needs of the unit, order what is needed in Brave1 Market through authorization in DELTA, and receive it directly to their units through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system. This reduces the time from application to actual delivery to the front and increases the efficiency of using state funds

- said Shmyhal.

He also added that within the framework of the program, equipment worth UAH 500 million has already been delivered. The total amount of orders is UAH 2 billion.

Addition

Denys Shmyhal took part in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", where they discussed the framework of issues regarding security guarantees. Partners confirmed their readiness to take responsibility for Ukraine's long-term security.

Pavlo Zinchenko

