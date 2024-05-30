As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 4 people

In Kharkiv, as a result of the shelling of the city, the number of victims increased to four. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

As a result of the night arrival, we have 4 victims - said Igor Terekhov.

recall

Earlier it was reported that as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv, a fire broke out at a Gas Infrastructure Facility. Also, two people received shrapnel wounds, and one person has an acute reaction to stress. In addition, residential buildings were damaged.

