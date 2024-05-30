Enemy strikes on Kharkiv: Mayor reports details

The invaders hit the critical infrastructure of Kharkiv. However, information about the victims is being clarified. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

There was a blow to the critical infrastructure of one of the city's districts. Information about the victims is being updated - said Igor Terekhov.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Olen Sinegubov, informed that the invaders carried out at least 5 strikes, some of them on settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv