Enemy strikes on Kharkiv: Mayor reports details
The invaders struck a critical infrastructure of one of the districts of the city of Kharkiv, the number of victims is still being specified.
The invaders hit the critical infrastructure of Kharkiv. However, information about the victims is being clarified. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
There was a blow to the critical infrastructure of one of the city's districts. Information about the victims is being updated
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Olen Sinegubov, informed that the invaders carried out at least 5 strikes, some of them on settlements in the Kharkiv region.
