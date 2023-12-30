ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 68564 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138773 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237625 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171344 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163411 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147748 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205578 views

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34383 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and officials urged people to seek shelter due to enemy shelling.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on Saturday evening, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said, reports UNN.

Details

"A series of explosions in Kharkiv. At least five," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, urged residents to take shelter.

"Attention residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters. The occupiers are striking!" the head of the regional military administration wrote.

Addendum

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro and Cherkasy regions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

