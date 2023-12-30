Explosions are heard in Kharkiv

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on Saturday evening, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said, reports UNN.

Details

"A series of explosions in Kharkiv. At least five," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, urged residents to take shelter.

"Attention residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters. The occupiers are striking!" the head of the regional military administration wrote.

Addendum

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro and Cherkasy regions.