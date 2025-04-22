As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 33 - OVA

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 35993 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55624 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81426 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134360 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109273 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221861 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113233 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84290 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68852 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+22°
1.5m/s
28%
750 mm
Popular news

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19143 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 35993 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41329 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134360 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115401 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Petro Poroshenko

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5520 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 5938 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30158 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23404 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74995 views
Actual

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

The Guardian

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 33 - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3546 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 33 people were injured and one died. 13 people are in the hospital, including 4 children and a pregnant woman.

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 33 - OVA

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 33 people. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Of course, the number of victims may increase, because on the one hand we say that 33 people were injured, one person died, but now 13 people are in the hospital. Among them are 4 children 

- said Fedorov.

He said that among the victims there is a pregnant woman who is in a moderate degree of severity.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, stated that Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects remains in force, but Russia needs to be seriously ready to talk about it.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ivan Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$67.97
Bitcoin
$90,683.40
S&P 500
$5,292.42
Tesla
$240.85
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,405.06
Ethereum
$1,693.65