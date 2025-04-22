As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 33 - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 33 people were injured and one died. 13 people are in the hospital, including 4 children and a pregnant woman.
The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 33 people. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.
Of course, the number of victims may increase, because on the one hand we say that 33 people were injured, one person died, but now 13 people are in the hospital. Among them are 4 children
He said that among the victims there is a pregnant woman who is in a moderate degree of severity.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, stated that Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects remains in force, but Russia needs to be seriously ready to talk about it.