As a result of the attack on Ukraine, there are 139 known victims, including 15 dead - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30412 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 82828 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 86579 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142314 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 129581 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 140887 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120453 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105073 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177612 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83058 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

As a result of the attack on Ukraine, there are 139 known victims, including 15 dead - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

The Russian attack on Ukraine resulted in 139 casualties, 15 dead. Rescue operations are ongoing, the number of victims may increase, said Minister Klymenko.

As a result of the attack on Ukraine, there are 139 known victims, including 15 dead - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, 139 people are known to have been injured, 15 of whom died, but, unfortunately, this figure may change, because rescue and search operations are ongoing.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the enemy carried out one of the most massive attacks during the full-scale war, at the moment 139 people have been recorded as injured, 15 of them died. This figure, unfortunately, may change, because rescue and search operations are ongoing. The number of strikes that occurred this night can only indicate one thing, that Russia continues its terrorist mission and more and more drones and missiles are launched at Ukraine. Unfortunately, residential infrastructure and civilians suffer in the first place. You see, there is a kindergarten here, houses are damaged. About 50 houses were damaged in Kyiv. About 50,000 people live in this neighborhood - it is a densely populated area, and Russia directed the strike here. In Kyiv alone, there are 27 locations where rescuers, police officers, and communal services worked and are working today.

- said Klymenko.

He noted that about 2,000 rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at all locations in Kyiv. In total, 200 units of such equipment of the State Emergency Service are currently working in Kyiv. Search dogs are also working at the sites.

Let us remind you

Kyiv and its surroundings were subjected to attacks by Russian troops with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise and 2 ballistic missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement.

In Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building, where there were terrible consequences

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
Kh-101
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv
