As a result of the attack on Ukraine, there are 139 known victims, including 15 dead - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, 139 people are known to have been injured, 15 of whom died, but, unfortunately, this figure may change, because rescue and search operations are ongoing.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the enemy carried out one of the most massive attacks during the full-scale war, at the moment 139 people have been recorded as injured, 15 of them died. This figure, unfortunately, may change, because rescue and search operations are ongoing. The number of strikes that occurred this night can only indicate one thing, that Russia continues its terrorist mission and more and more drones and missiles are launched at Ukraine. Unfortunately, residential infrastructure and civilians suffer in the first place. You see, there is a kindergarten here, houses are damaged. About 50 houses were damaged in Kyiv. About 50,000 people live in this neighborhood - it is a densely populated area, and Russia directed the strike here. In Kyiv alone, there are 27 locations where rescuers, police officers, and communal services worked and are working today. - said Klymenko.

He noted that about 2,000 rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at all locations in Kyiv. In total, 200 units of such equipment of the State Emergency Service are currently working in Kyiv. Search dogs are also working at the sites.

Let us remind you

Kyiv and its surroundings were subjected to attacks by Russian troops with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise and 2 ballistic missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement.

In Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building, where there were terrible consequences.