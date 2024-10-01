Artillery and kamikaze drones: occupants shelled Nikopol district more than 15 times

Today, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region more than fifteen times during the day, attacking with artillery and kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol district more than fifteen times during the day. They attacked the area with artillery and kamikaze drones.

They flew into Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities," Lysak said.

According to him, the infrastructure was damaged, and people survived.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol and three communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region