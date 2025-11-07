Artificial Intelligence as a Driver of a New Wave of IT Professions — Key Insights from the FAVBET Tech Expert Meetup

Photo: Favbet Tech

As part of the country’s largest technology event, IT Arena in Lviv, conference partner FAVBET Tech joined the expert meetup "AI-Ready Talents: How to Build the Next Generation of Tech Professionals for the AI Era."

The discussion focused on how Ukraine’s IT industry can swiftly adapt the labor market and education system to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and build a pool of professionals ready to work with AI technologies.

Among the participants were developers, data scientists, ML engineers, DevOps specialists, and product tech leads. Speakers included Artem Skrypnyk (FAVBET Tech), Maksym Balaniuk (Metinvest Digital), Oleksandr Krakovetskyi (DevRain), and Illia Kabachynskyi (Scroll.media). The format centered on practical strategies for career growth in the AI era — particularly, the combination of strong hard skills with an AI-first mindset.

"Artificial intelligence has already become a reality for the IT industry today and promises to transform every sector in the future. Given this, it is critical to create a favorable environment for talent development in this field, which is key to maintaining competitiveness. At FAVBET Tech, we systematically invest in team education and deepening internal AI expertise. However, the industry’s long-term success depends on synergistic cooperation between businesses, universities, and professional communities. It is essential to jointly develop and implement educational programs that will prepare highly qualified specialists capable of effectively responding to the AI challenges of the coming years," — emphasized Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

During the meetup, participants also discussed the emergence of new roles such as AI Product Engineer and AI Ops, as well as the integration of AI tools into company tech stacks. They talked about resources for learning new skills and engaging in open-source AI projects as a path to career development.

Overall, the event served as an effective platform for dialogue between businesses and the IT community on concrete steps needed to prepare the industry for a new reality where AI plays a central role.

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian company ranked among the top 50 IT employers in the country by DOU in terms of team size. The company actively supports AI-related projects and, in 2025, became a co-initiator of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association — a platform uniting leading tech companies to develop innovative solutions and shape the strategy for AI sector growth in Ukraine.

