Arrived for rubles: Timbaland, who previously collaborated with Madonna, appeared in Moscow

The multiple Grammy winner will perform at a private event for participants of the Moscow Startup Summit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Timbaland arrived in the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow: the artist, famous in the decade before last, was met at Vnukovo airport by a motorcade of premium cars, including a Range Rover and a Maybach. Then Timbaland was taken to the Radisson hotel, where he has a luxury suite.

It has now become known from Russian news agencies about the amount of the fee for the American producer and rapper, who, according to official information, is to perform a concert as part of the Moscow Startup Summit event. The amount is 500 thousand dollars, or something close to more than 40 million rubles.

In previous years, Timbaland managed to work with various stars famous at the time, including: Madonna, OneRepublic, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, and others.

Recall

Earlier, Offset, who had a contract with Motown Records, announced a performance in Moscow in April 2025.