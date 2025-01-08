Army+ app simplifies reporting: what will change

The Army+ application has simplified the submission of reports, so now it will not require re-entering data. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

From now on, for example, data such as the commander's Army ID or position title will not be periodically deleted, as it was before. To save them, you need to go to Settings and select Military Information. At the same time, the data is securely protected thanks to recently updated cryptographic encryption.

"We have realized what we have been asked to do repeatedly. Now we don't have to save data to fill out reports every time, which will make submitting them even faster than before.

- said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The feature is available in version 2.1.3 or later.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on submitting reports on enemy destruction through the Army+ app. The system will create a single dashboard of enemy destruction and help analyze the effectiveness of units.