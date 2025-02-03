Armen Sargsyan dies in intensive care after explosion in Moscow apartment building - Russian media

Armen Sargsyan, President of the so called "DPR Boxing Federation" and founder of the Arbat Battalion, died in intensive care from his injuries after an explosion in the Alye Parusa luxury residential complex in Moscow. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

"Armen Sargsyan died in intensive care without regaining consciousness. The preliminary cause is a penetrating shrapnel wound to the chest in the heart area," Mash writes.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that Armen Sargsyan survived the explosion in the Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow, but was in a coma with an amputated leg.