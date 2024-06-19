ARMA continues to sell Medvedchuk's property: ATVs and buggies are up for auction

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency reportedthat it continues to sell Viktor Medvedchuk's property, this time it is ATVs and buggies, UNN reports.

Details

"The Asset Recovery and Management Agency continues to sell the property illegally acquired by the traitor of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk. This time, two BOMBARDIER ATVs and a TRAXTER buggy are up for sale," ARMA said on Telegram.

In May, the agency reportedly held an open competitive selection of a legal entity that will sell the above vehicles. "The winner of the tender, according to the decision of the tender commission, was Tender Online PE, with which the agency entered into an agreement," the agency said.

"The organizer is currently completing the evaluation of the assets (ATVs and buggies), after which the auction will take place on the Prozorro.Sale portal," ARMA said.

Addendum

In addition, the agency has launched the process of selling about a thousand tons of corn, more than two thousand tons of wheat, more than 100 tons of plant protection products, almost 27 thousand tons of iron ore and 44 thousand tons of potassium chloride. The company also sells computer equipment and timber. All these assets, as noted, are already undergoing an independent assessment and will be sold on the Prozorro.Sale portal.

In total, during the first 5 months of 2024, the agency secured UAH 103.641 million in revenues to the state budget from the sale of seized assets, including customs duties paid in the amount of UAH 15,432,935.91.

