ARMA continues to sell Medvedchuk's property: ATVs and buggies are up for auction

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10059 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 112769 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134465 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197355 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238296 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146816 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369912 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182364 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149756 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 112769 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101123 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119482 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114548 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134465 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6154 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9134 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13916 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15377 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19214 views
ARMA continues to sell Medvedchuk's property: ATVs and buggies are up for auction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12275 views

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has announced that it is continuing to sell Viktor Medvedchuk's property, this time involving ATVs and buggies.

ARMA continues to sell Medvedchuk's property: ATVs and buggies are up for auction

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency reportedthat it continues to sell Viktor Medvedchuk's property, this time it is ATVs and buggies, UNN reports.

Details

"The Asset Recovery and Management Agency continues to sell the property illegally acquired by the traitor of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk. This time, two BOMBARDIER ATVs and a TRAXTER buggy are up for sale," ARMA said on Telegram.

In May, the agency reportedly held an open competitive selection of a legal entity that will sell the above vehicles. "The winner of the tender, according to the decision of the tender commission, was Tender Online PE, with which the agency entered into an agreement," the agency said.

"The organizer is currently completing the evaluation of the assets (ATVs and buggies), after which the auction will take place on the Prozorro.Sale portal," ARMA said.

Addendum

In addition, the agency has launched the process of selling about a thousand tons of corn, more than two thousand tons of wheat, more than 100 tons of plant protection products, almost 27 thousand tons of iron ore and 44 thousand tons of potassium chloride. The company also sells computer equipment and timber. All these assets, as noted, are already undergoing an independent assessment and will be sold on the Prozorro.Sale portal.

In total, during the first 5 months of 2024, the agency secured UAH 103.641 million in revenues to the state budget from the sale of seized assets, including customs duties paid in the amount of UAH 15,432,935.91.

Medvedchuk's luxury yacht acquires status of Ukrainian vessel - ARMA15.05.24, 11:06 • 18732 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

