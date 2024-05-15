ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Medvedchuk's luxury yacht acquires status of Ukrainian vessel - ARMA

Medvedchuk's luxury yacht acquires status of Ukrainian vessel - ARMA

The arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which previously belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, has been granted the status of a Ukrainian vessel subject to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

The Royal Romance yacht has received a certificate of the right to sail under the national flag of Ukraine, and the relevant changes have already been made to the International Maritime Organization. This was announced by the head of the ARMA Olena Duma, UNN reports .

Through joint efforts of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and the Shipping Administration, the seized luxury 92-meter yacht Royal Romance has been granted the status of a Ukrainian vessel, which means that the vessel is subject to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the head of the Shipping Administration, Yevhen Ihnatenko, the relevant changes have already been made to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

This is a historic moment for our country. The first seized asset located abroad in the history of Ukraine has received state registration in Ukraine. This will facilitate the further sale of the seized yacht and the receipt of funds from the sale to the state budget of Ukraine,

- Ihnatenko noted.

Recall

The Dutch auction house will put Viktor Medvedchuk's superyacht, which was arrested in Croatia, up for sale at a starting price of at least 130 million euros.

