Arianespace to launch CO3D and MicroCarb satellites on Vega C rocket

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

The European consortium Arianespace will launch the CO3D satellites from Airbus Defence and Space and MicroCarb satellites from CNES into orbit on July 25, 2025, using a Vega C rocket. The CO3D mission will create 3D maps of Earth, while MicroCarb will map CO2 sources and sinks.

On July 25, 2025, the European consortium Arianespace will launch the Airbus Defence and Space's CO3D satellites, as well as CNES's MicroCarb satellite using the Vega C rocket.

UNN reports with reference to satnews.

On July 25, 2025, Arianespace will launch the Airbus Defence and Space's CO3D satellites, as well as CNES's MicroCarb satellite using the Vega C launch vehicle.

Reference

The CO3D mission consists of four small satellites - a constellation (Constellation Optique en 3D) that will create 3D maps of the Earth from low orbit. The mission will serve the needs of the public and private sectors.

The MicroCarb mission is designed to map the sources and sinks of carbon dioxide (CO2) - the most important greenhouse gas - on a global scale.

Reminder

The world's first photonic quantum computer was successfully launched into orbit as part of the SpaceX Transporter 14 mission

The Proba‑3 mission created the first artificial solar eclipse. Two ESA satellites, located 150 meters apart, allow observing the solar corona.

Ihor Telezhnikov

