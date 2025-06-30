Arianespace to launch CO3D and MicroCarb satellites on Vega C rocket

On July 25, 2025, the European consortium Arianespace will launch the Airbus Defence and Space's CO3D satellites, as well as CNES's MicroCarb satellite using the Vega C rocket.

UNN reports with reference to satnews.

Reference

The CO3D mission consists of four small satellites - a constellation (Constellation Optique en 3D) that will create 3D maps of the Earth from low orbit. The mission will serve the needs of the public and private sectors.

The MicroCarb mission is designed to map the sources and sinks of carbon dioxide (CO2) - the most important greenhouse gas - on a global scale.

Reminder

