Area of high atmospheric pressure: what weather will please Ukrainians on Thursday
Kyiv • UNN
On May 22, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, except for the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions, where short-term rains and thunderstorms are predicted.
On Thursday, May 22, warm weather is expected in Ukraine, mostly without precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
It is noted that such weather in most regions will be caused by a field of increased atmospheric pressure, but the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions will again be affected by an atmospheric front during the day.
In this regard, we predict short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places, squalls of 15-20 m/s in the indicated territory. Wind south-westerly, southerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 20-25°
In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be partly cloudy, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 22-24°.
