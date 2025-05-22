World Nurse Day and International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day: What else is celebrated on May 22
Kyiv • UNN
May 22 is World Nurse Day, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day, and the memory of Saints Epiphanius and Herman is honored. Vesak Day and World Melanoma Day are also celebrated on this day.
Today, May 22, is the World Day of Medical Sisters and the International Day for the Prevention of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Also, Christians honor the memory of Saints Epiphanius and Herman, writes UNN.
World Day of Medical Sisters
In fact, this holiday is more than a hundred years old, but it was officially introduced only in 1971. Nurse's Day is celebrated from the moment the merger of nurses from 141 countries into a professional public organization called the International Council of Nurses. For the first time, the service of sisters of mercy was organized during the Crimean War by the Englishwoman Florence Nightingale. The largest number of nurses is in Finland - 2,162 nurses per 100,000 people. In Haiti, there are five nurses per 100,000 people.
International Day for the Prevention of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
This day is a unique opportunity to stop and think about your well-being. In the hectic rhythm of life, people often do not distinguish ordinary fatigue from something much more dangerous — emotional burnout, which quietly undermines strength. This is not just fatigue that can be overcome by sleep or vacation. This problem requires serious measures, including communication with a psychologist.
Vesak Day
This is an annual holiday that is celebrated by Buddhists in many countries around the world. It is dedicated to the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. Vesak Day is celebrated on the day of the full moon, which falls in May or June.
World Melanoma Day
Celebrated on the second Monday of May. Its goal is to remind people of the growing threat of malignant melanoma. These May events in the second decade of the month are of a traditional annual nature.
Commemoration of Saints Epiphanius and Herman
Saint Epiphanius was a prominent theologian and church figure of the IV century, who devoted his whole life to defending the Christian faith from false teachings. He was born in Palestine and at a young age became interested in monastic life and went on spiritual trials to Egyptian monasteries, where he adopted a strict ascetic tradition. After returning, he founded a monastery in which he himself taught and instructed his brothers.
Saint Herman entered history as one of the most courageous and consistent defenders of the Christian tradition in the era of severe trials. He was born into an influential family in Byzantium, renounced secular life and chose the path of spiritual service. He was the Patriarch of Constantinople, but due to a conflict with the emperor, he was forced into exile.
