Day of International Unity and Cultural Diversity: How to Celebrate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1266 views

On May 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of International Unity and Cultural Diversity. Events will be held to promote unity and respect for national minorities.

Day of International Unity and Cultural Diversity: How to Celebrate

Last year, the President of Ukraine introduced a new state holiday – the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity. It is celebrated on May 21, UNN told how to celebrate it.

Introduction of a new state holiday in Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that in October 2023, the public organization "Council of National Communities of Ukraine" appealed to the Ombudsman in order to create appropriate conditions for the realization and protection of the rights of national minorities, indigenous peoples, as well as the development and preservation of their language, religious, cultural and ethnic identity.

Later, on December 27, 2024, by decree No. 883/2024, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy established the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity, which is celebrated annually on May 21.

About the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity

The purpose of the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity is to unite Ukrainian society, protect the rights of national minorities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine, and honor their contribution to the ethno-cultural wealth of our state.

Also, to acknowledge respect for their contribution to the defense of the state sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, to the armed struggle against Russia.

On May 21, the world celebrates the international holiday - World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, which promotes cultural diversity issues.

The Day of Cultural Diversity provides an opportunity to help communities understand the value of each culture and learn to live together in harmony. This holiday was created as a result of the destruction of the statues of the Buddhas of Bamiyan in Afghanistan in 2001.

Pope Leo's first speech after his enthronement: the main messages concerned love, peace and unity18.05.25, 12:57 • 18297 views

The role of the holiday in the context of European integration and national unity

The head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelenskyi, reported that ensuring the rights of national minorities and modernizing legislation in this area is one of the requirements of the European Union for Ukraine's future membership in the EU.

Despite the fact that the full-scale war continues, our common priority is to ensure the necessary conditions for the development of the cultural, linguistic, ethnic, religious identity of representatives of national communities and indigenous peoples. Also, the priority is to create opportunities for their full integration into Ukrainian society"

- Yelensky stated.

How to celebrate the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity

SvitLytsia Cultural and Educational Center organizes on May 21 invites to the event "Unity in Diversity" in Brovary.

You can expect:

· acquaintance with Polish traditions;

· patriotic staging;

· interesting quiz with gifts;

· a song-symbol of unity for the Ukrainian and Polish peoples (let's sing together).

The event was prepared by the Polish Cultural and Educational Society "Rodyna". Registration is required registration.

Events for the Day of Interethnic Harmony in Kyiv:

· During the day, a cognitive and educational campaign with the distribution of information leaflets "Unity in the diversity of ethnic groups and cultures" will be held for the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity - Library for Children named after I. Bagryany;

· During the day, there will be an illustrative exhibition-installation and tasting "Mosaic of cultures: national cuisine of Crimean Tatars" - Library named after M. Bazhan;

· 09:15 - Cognitive hour "We are different - we are together" for the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity for students of the 8-A class of the Technical Lyceum of NTUU "KPI" - Library for Children named after O. Donchenko.

Cabinet of Ministers approves methodology for the use of minority languages09.02.24, 15:26 • 24705 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCulture
