Cabinet of Ministers approves methodology for the use of minority languages

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Methodology for the use of languages of national minorities where they traditionally and compactly reside. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Thus, this document is included in the list of Ukraine's obligations to the EU to protect the rights of national minorities.

"We ensure the right of a national minority to develop its language and at the same time preserve all the advantages of the Ukrainian language as the state language. According to the Law of Ukraine "On National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine" the Government has adopted the Methodology for the use of languages of national minorities where they traditionally and compactly reside," Shmyhal said.

According to him, this refers to the use of minority languages in the provision of public and social services, in interaction with the authorities, in the provision of medical care and other areas.

"We continue to implement European standards, get closer to the EU and look forward to the earliest possible start of direct accession negotiations," Shmyhal said.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On National Minorities (Communities)" on December 13, 2022.

The Venice Commission, which is an advisory body to the Council of Europe, welcomed the adoption of the law on national minorities in Ukraine and recognized that it provides a number of guarantees in line with international standards.

In 2023, the Rada passed a new bill on national minorities.