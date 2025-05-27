Arda Turan to head Donetsk's "Shakhtar": two-year contract

Former coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan has headed Donetsk "Shakhtar". The contract with the "miners" is for two years. This is reported by the press service of "Shakhtar", reports UNN.

Arda Turan has become the new head coach of Shakhtar. The agreement with the specialist is valid until the summer of 2027. He will become the 39th coach in the history of the Donetsk club - said the club.

Turan has already stated that he is "proud to have joined Shakhtar, a great club with a rich history and great traditions."

This is a team well known throughout Europe, with the ambition to win every match. I hope to contribute to the club's legacy and give our fans many joyful moments through our game. We have a great desire to win trophies – both in Ukraine and in European tournaments - said Turan.

The general director of the "miners" Serhiy Palkin noted that Turan is a promising and ambitious coach with experience in the extremely competitive Turkish championship.

As a player, he is a true legend of European football, and I believe that together with Shakhtar he is doomed to an equally successful coaching career – one that will bring the club trophies both in Ukraine and on the international stage - said Palkin.

Addition

Turan began his playing career with Galatasaray Istanbul. He once played for the Spanish Atlético and Barcelona. Four times he was recognized as the best player of the year in Turkey. Champion of Turkey, winner of the Cup of Turkey and the Super Cup of Turkey, champion of Spain, winner of the Cup of Spain and the Super Cup of Spain, winner of the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

He began his coaching career in 2023, leading the Turkish First League club "Eyupspor", with which he reached the top division, and at the end of the 2024/25 season took 6th place in the Turkish championship. In total, he played 84 matches as head coach.

Shakhtar's match against Rukh, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was the last in the UPL for the coach of the "miners" Marino Pusic. Marino Pusic headed the "miners" from October 23, 2023. During this time, the team played 71 official matches, winning 44 victories with 13 draws and 14 defeats with a total score difference of 139–71.

Earlier

Donetsk "Shakhtar" hinted that the appointment of Turkish coach Arda Turan will be officially announced soon.

In the video published by Shakhtar, the extreme defender of the "miners" Yukhym Konoplya asks the cashier at one of the gas stations for a hot dog and Turkish coffee, to which the girl replies: "Unfortunately, there is no Turkish coffee, but they promise to bring it soon."