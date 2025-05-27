Arda Turan to head Donetsk's "Shakhtar": two-year contract

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 67149 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 69618 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 83799 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 140660 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 219545 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 184663 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 184587 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164489 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115914 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100245 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

May 27, 12:27 PM • 56104 views

May 27, 12:27 PM • 56104 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 71589 views

02:30 PM • 71589 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 63762 views

03:12 PM • 63762 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 20839 views

04:05 PM • 20839 views

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

04:19 PM • 46269 views

04:19 PM • 46269 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 63776 views

03:12 PM • 63776 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 71602 views

02:30 PM • 71602 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 67140 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 184605 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 573602 views
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM • 14216 views

05:27 PM • 14216 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 20853 views

04:05 PM • 20853 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 94441 views

May 27, 09:48 AM • 94441 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 96068 views

May 27, 08:52 AM • 96068 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 93265 views

May 27, 07:08 AM • 93265 views
Arda Turan to head Donetsk's "Shakhtar": two-year contract

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Former "Eyupspor" coach Arda Turan has become the head coach of Donetsk's "Shakhtar". The contract is valid until the summer of 2027, Turan called the club great with great traditions.

Arda Turan to head Donetsk's "Shakhtar": two-year contract

Former coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan has headed Donetsk "Shakhtar". The contract with the "miners" is for two years. This is reported by the press service of "Shakhtar", reports UNN.

Arda Turan has become the new head coach of Shakhtar. The agreement with the specialist is valid until the summer of 2027. He will become the 39th coach in the history of the Donetsk club 

- said the club.

Turan has already stated that he is "proud to have joined Shakhtar, a great club with a rich history and great traditions."

This is a team well known throughout Europe, with the ambition to win every match. I hope to contribute to the club's legacy and give our fans many joyful moments through our game. We have a great desire to win trophies – both in Ukraine and in European tournaments 

- said Turan.

The general director of the "miners" Serhiy Palkin noted that Turan is a promising and ambitious coach with experience in the extremely competitive Turkish championship.

As a player, he is a true legend of European football, and I believe that together with Shakhtar he is doomed to an equally successful coaching career – one that will bring the club trophies both in Ukraine and on the international stage 

- said Palkin.

Addition

Turan began his playing career with Galatasaray Istanbul. He once played for the Spanish Atlético and Barcelona. Four times he was recognized as the best player of the year in Turkey. Champion of Turkey, winner of the Cup of Turkey and the Super Cup of Turkey, champion of Spain, winner of the Cup of Spain and the Super Cup of Spain, winner of the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

He began his coaching career in 2023, leading the Turkish First League club "Eyupspor", with which he reached the top division, and at the end of the 2024/25 season took 6th place in the Turkish championship. In total, he played 84 matches as head coach.

Shakhtar's match against Rukh, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was the last in the UPL for the coach of the "miners" Marino Pusic. Marino Pusic headed the "miners" from October 23, 2023. During this time, the team played 71 official matches, winning 44 victories with 13 draws and 14 defeats with a total score difference of 139–71.

Earlier

Donetsk "Shakhtar" hinted that the appointment of Turkish coach Arda Turan will be officially announced soon.

In the video published by Shakhtar, the extreme defender of the "miners" Yukhym Konoplya asks the cashier at one of the gas stations for a hot dog and Turkish coffee, to which the girl replies: "Unfortunately, there is no Turkish coffee, but they promise to bring it soon."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA Europa League
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Turkey
