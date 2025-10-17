Apple prepares to release touch-screen MacBook Pro - Bloomberg

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 8676 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 24961 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
05:53 AM • 19731 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 51503 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 56606 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 41028 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 41697 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 40697 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 63604 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 37932 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Former Trump aide John Bolton faces 10 years in prison for illegal transfer of classified dataOctober 17, 12:39 AM • 15815 views
Transnistria to fully resume gas supplies from October 17 thanks to Russian fundingOctober 17, 02:15 AM • 16432 views
Russian Sochi missile attack: tourists taken to basements - mediaOctober 17, 03:09 AM • 8772 views
Kremlin creates information cover for future attacks on Europe - ISW04:11 AM • 3778 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of Energy07:42 AM • 15141 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 24960 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 63604 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 93917 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 62023 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 84950 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
J. D. Vance
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 45811 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 94044 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 70826 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 72144 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 76676 views
Actual
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Film
IPad Pro

Apple prepares to release touch-screen MacBook Pro - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

Apple plans to release an updated MacBook Pro with a touch-screen display by late 2026 or early 2027. The new models will feature thinner bodies, M6 chips, and OLED displays, making them more expensive than current versions.

Apple prepares to release touch-screen MacBook Pro - Bloomberg

Apple Inc. is preparing to finally release a touch-screen version of its Mac computer, reversing a course rooted in a stance initiated by co-founder Steve Jobs, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to people familiar with the matter, the company is preparing an updated MacBook Pro with a touch-screen display for late 2026 or early 2027. The new machines, codenamed K114 and K116, will also feature thinner and lighter bodies and run on the M6 chip line.

In making this move, Apple is following the lead of the rest of the computer industry, which embraced touch-screen laptops more than a decade ago. The company has spent years shaping its approach to the market, seeking to improve current designs.

The new laptops will feature displays with OLED technology — the same standard used in the iPhone and iPad Pro, sources said. This will be the first time this high-quality and thinner system is used in a Mac.

Apple shares pared their losses on Thursday after Bloomberg reported on the plans. As of 2:49 p.m. in New York, the stock was down 1.2% to $246.32.

The touch-screen MacBook Pro will reportedly retain a full trackpad and keyboard, reflecting the approach of PC makers such as Dell Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. This means users won't have to rely on the touch-screen display if they don't want to.

In the updated MacBook Pro, Apple is abandoning the "notch" — the cutout at the top of the screen where the camera is located. Instead, the company will adopt a design that leaves the display area around the sensor. This will be similar to the Dynamic Island concept on the iPhone.

The company has also developed a reinforced hinge and screen mount to prevent the display from bouncing or shifting when touched, a common drawback of existing touch-screen PCs.

Due to more expensive components, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will likely cost several hundred dollars more than current versions. Current non-touchscreen models with high-end chips start at $1,999 for the 14-inch version and $2,499 for the larger one, the publication writes.

The current MacBook Pro design dates back to 2021, although Apple updated the 14-inch base version with the M5 chip on Wednesday. The company plans to release M5 Pro and M5 Max iterations in early 2026, which will retain the current look, Bloomberg News reports.

New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning16.09.25, 05:28 • 19914 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
IPad Pro
Bloomberg L.P.
New York City
Microsoft
Apple Inc.