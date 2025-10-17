Apple prepares to release touch-screen MacBook Pro - Bloomberg

Apple Inc. is preparing to finally release a touch-screen version of its Mac computer, reversing a course rooted in a stance initiated by co-founder Steve Jobs, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to people familiar with the matter, the company is preparing an updated MacBook Pro with a touch-screen display for late 2026 or early 2027. The new machines, codenamed K114 and K116, will also feature thinner and lighter bodies and run on the M6 chip line.

In making this move, Apple is following the lead of the rest of the computer industry, which embraced touch-screen laptops more than a decade ago. The company has spent years shaping its approach to the market, seeking to improve current designs.

The new laptops will feature displays with OLED technology — the same standard used in the iPhone and iPad Pro, sources said. This will be the first time this high-quality and thinner system is used in a Mac.

Apple shares pared their losses on Thursday after Bloomberg reported on the plans. As of 2:49 p.m. in New York, the stock was down 1.2% to $246.32.

The touch-screen MacBook Pro will reportedly retain a full trackpad and keyboard, reflecting the approach of PC makers such as Dell Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. This means users won't have to rely on the touch-screen display if they don't want to.

In the updated MacBook Pro, Apple is abandoning the "notch" — the cutout at the top of the screen where the camera is located. Instead, the company will adopt a design that leaves the display area around the sensor. This will be similar to the Dynamic Island concept on the iPhone.

The company has also developed a reinforced hinge and screen mount to prevent the display from bouncing or shifting when touched, a common drawback of existing touch-screen PCs.

Due to more expensive components, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will likely cost several hundred dollars more than current versions. Current non-touchscreen models with high-end chips start at $1,999 for the 14-inch version and $2,499 for the larger one, the publication writes.

The current MacBook Pro design dates back to 2021, although Apple updated the 14-inch base version with the M5 chip on Wednesday. The company plans to release M5 Pro and M5 Max iterations in early 2026, which will retain the current look, Bloomberg News reports.

