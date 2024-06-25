Apple postponed the idea of integrating Meta artificial intelligence models due to privacy concerns

On the basis of an explicit information about the possibility to talk about the integration into Apple products of models of the piece-by-piece intelect Meta, Bloomberg stated that the iPhone adapter does not plan any additional crocs. Process UNN pishe z posilannam on Techcrunch.

Details

According to Bloomberg, Apple held brief talks with Meta about the possibility of a partnership back in March. This was a time when Apple was in talks with several companies to integrate its models with various devices.

However, the company postponed the idea of installing Meta AI models on the iPhone due to privacy concerns, Bloomberg reports. The report also notes that partnering with the social network won't do much good for Apple's image, given that they constantly criticize Meta's privacy practices.

Add

Earlier this month, Apple released its own set of artificial intelligence features under the Apple Intelligence brand. In addition, it also announced a partnership with OpenAI to allow iPhone users to call ChatGPT for specific requests.

However, the deal is not exclusive, and Apple has said it is open to integrating various artificial intelligence models with its devices. At the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), the company confirmed that it will work with Google to deploy Gemini.

Apple unveils artificial intelligence model and product updates to improve privacy and personalization