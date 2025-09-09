Apple unveiled AirPods Pro 3 with simultaneous translation

Apple has introduced new AirPods Pro 3 headphones, which feature a new "acoustic architecture" as well as simultaneous translation, meaning the headphones will be able to recognize human speech in real time. The headphones will go on sale on September 19 and will be available for $250, UNN reports.

"Today we have a big day of announcements for AirPods and Apple Watch, and we're making the biggest leap in iPhone history. Let's start with AirPods. AirPods are the best and most popular headphones in the world. With their iconic design and revolutionary sound quality, AirPods provide a truly magical user experience: from easy setup to amazing sound quality and seamless operation with all your Apple products. Last fall, AirPods Pro went even further, offering the world's first hearing health technology. It's extraordinary that the world's leading headphones can also make such a significant difference for those with hearing problems. Today, we are building on these innovations and expanding our leadership and world-class sound quality by introducing the next generation of AirPods Pro," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

As the company stated, AirPods Pro 3 provide "immersive spatial sound" due to a special multi-port acoustic system that precisely controls the airflow that delivers sound to the ear.

"This expands the soundstage, so you hear every instrument, and vocals become incredibly clear in combination with new ear tips that provide even better noise isolation. This significantly improves performance, providing twice the ANC level compared to the previous generation, which was already impressive. AirPods Pro 3 are a must-have upgrade with year-round performance, and the interlocutor's voice will sound as if even more background noise has disappeared from your daily commutes. So no matter what headphones you used before, with AirPods Pro 3 you will get the best active noise cancellation in the world among all wireless in-ear headphones," the company noted.

It is noted that AirPods will have the ability to translate foreign languages in real time, which works on the basis of Apple intelligence.

"Now, when you're with someone who speaks a different language, for example, when visiting a market abroad, AirPods Pro translate Spanish. And it's not just translating individual words. The meaning of each phrase is translated for you. When you need to speak, just speak naturally. Your iPhone displays your words in their language and can even read them aloud if needed. Real-time translation becomes even more useful when both people are wearing AirPods Pro," the company added.

With all-new ear tips, now available in five sizes, they are designed to stay in your ears even during the most intense workouts. And they are also more durable with sweat and water protection. This is a first for any AirPods.

These updates are very important for our users who love to listen to music during workouts.

"We are also very excited to add heart rate measurement during workouts with AirPods Pro 3. For this, we specially created the smallest Apple heart rate sensor. Machine learning algorithms use data from sensors and accelerometers to obtain accurate measurements. With AirPods Pro, you can track up to 50 different types of workouts, and it's very easy to get started. This means you can get even more out of your favorite activities. So, when you listen to music during your daily walk, you can track your heart rate and calories burned with the new AirPods Pro. Whether you've used AirPods before or this is your first experience, these AirPods Pro set a new standard for the world's most popular headphones. And even with all these updates, they will still be available for $249. You can order them today, and they will go on sale on September 19," the company summarized.

Recall

Apple will present a new line of iPhone 17 and Apple Watch at the "Awe Dropping" event on September 9, 2025. The company promises "radical" changes to its flagship product, for the first time since 2017. A slight increase in prices for some models is expected.