Apple increases US investment to $600 billion over four years

Apple will additionally invest $100 billion in expanding its operations in the United States of America. This was reported by US President Donald Trump, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Apple will increase its investment commitments in the US to $600 billion over the next four years.

“This is more than they originally intended to invest, and it is the largest investment Apple has ever made in America and anywhere else,” Trump said.

He clarified that the new "American Manufacturing Program" aims to bring Apple's supply chains and high-tech manufacturing back to the United States.

As the head of the White House explained, the US also intends to introduce an import duty of about 100% on chips and semiconductors. However, if chips are made in the US, they will be exempt from duties.

Context

Apple has spent billions of dollars recently due to the Trump administration's introduction of additional tariffs, which apply, in particular, to the company's products manufactured abroad.

New investments will include the launch of the "American Manufacturing Program," aimed at moving more of Apple's supply chain to the United States. Another goal of the program will be to encourage other American companies to produce components in the domestic market.

Recall

Tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump cost Apple $800 million in the June quarter. The company's projected costs for the September quarter are $1.1 billion.

