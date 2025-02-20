Apple has released iPhone 16e as a replacement for the cheapest model: when you can buy it

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27277 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47779 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92101 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53924 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111919 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99385 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112299 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149895 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53131 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106613 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64475 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26062 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51056 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 92101 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140758 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51056 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133045 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134937 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163356 views
Apple has released iPhone 16e as a replacement for the cheapest model: when you can buy it

Apple has released iPhone 16e as a replacement for the cheapest model: when you can buy it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25397 views

Apple has released the iPhone 16e for $600 as a replacement for the SE model with a new 6.1-inch screen and artificial intelligence features. Sales start on February 28, and the device is $200 cheaper than the basic iPhone 16.

Apple has released a new iPhone 16e, more stylish and powerful than previous budget models, in an effort to draw users' attention to artificial intelligence technologies that the company hopes will help restore demand for its devices. This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.

Details

The iPhone 16e, unveiled on February 19, is the fourth generation of a model that has always sold cheaper than standard iPhones.

Previous budget versions were called iPhone SE, and the latest one was released in 2022.

Like the higher-end iPhone 16 models released last September, the iPhone 16e is equipped with a powerful chip that enables artificial intelligence features such as automatic text summarization, real-time emoji creation, and improvements to the Siri virtual assistant. It also has a better battery and camera.

These improvements increase the price of the iPhone 16e to $600, which is 40% more expensive than the previous SE model, which cost $430.

However, the new iPhone 16e is still cheaper than the cheapest standard iPhone 16 ($800).

Sales will begin on February 28, and pre-orders will be available starting on Friday.

We are very excited that the iPhone 16e will be a powerful and affordable alternative that will allow even more people to experience the iPhone,

- said Kayan Drans, Vice President of Apple.

Despite the desire to make the iPhone more affordable, Apple is trying to maintain a balance between attracting new users and maximizing profits from expensive models, said Forrester Research analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee.

According to him, the problem with budget models in a luxury portfolio is the desire to make them good, but not so good that they “swallow up” the main products.

Although Apple has been actively promoting its artificial intelligence innovations since June last year, access to all AI features in the US is still limited, and in some countries, these technologies are not available at all.

Delays in software updates delayed the full rollout of the technology, which led to a slight decline in sales during the holiday season. However, the company is actively working to introduce the technology in China, where it recently signed a partnership with Alibaba to expand AI capabilities on local iPhones.

The iPhone 16e has a new design: a 6.1-inch screen instead of the 4.7-inch screen on previous SE models, and there is no longer a Home button. Face recognition is now used for unlocking, as in more expensive models.

Apple shares rose slightly on Wednesday, closing at $244.87, slightly below the record of $260 reached in late December.

Recall

Apple is preparing to launch artificial intelligence in China this year.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyTechnologies
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.

