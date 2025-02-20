Apple has released iPhone 16e as a replacement for the cheapest model: when you can buy it

Apple has released a new iPhone 16e, more stylish and powerful than previous budget models, in an effort to draw users' attention to artificial intelligence technologies that the company hopes will help restore demand for its devices. This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.



Details

The iPhone 16e, unveiled on February 19, is the fourth generation of a model that has always sold cheaper than standard iPhones.

Previous budget versions were called iPhone SE, and the latest one was released in 2022.

Like the higher-end iPhone 16 models released last September, the iPhone 16e is equipped with a powerful chip that enables artificial intelligence features such as automatic text summarization, real-time emoji creation, and improvements to the Siri virtual assistant. It also has a better battery and camera.

These improvements increase the price of the iPhone 16e to $600, which is 40% more expensive than the previous SE model, which cost $430.

However, the new iPhone 16e is still cheaper than the cheapest standard iPhone 16 ($800).

Sales will begin on February 28, and pre-orders will be available starting on Friday.

We are very excited that the iPhone 16e will be a powerful and affordable alternative that will allow even more people to experience the iPhone, - said Kayan Drans, Vice President of Apple.

Despite the desire to make the iPhone more affordable, Apple is trying to maintain a balance between attracting new users and maximizing profits from expensive models, said Forrester Research analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee.

According to him, the problem with budget models in a luxury portfolio is the desire to make them good, but not so good that they “swallow up” the main products.

Although Apple has been actively promoting its artificial intelligence innovations since June last year, access to all AI features in the US is still limited, and in some countries, these technologies are not available at all.

Delays in software updates delayed the full rollout of the technology, which led to a slight decline in sales during the holiday season. However, the company is actively working to introduce the technology in China, where it recently signed a partnership with Alibaba to expand AI capabilities on local iPhones.

The iPhone 16e has a new design: a 6.1-inch screen instead of the 4.7-inch screen on previous SE models, and there is no longer a Home button. Face recognition is now used for unlocking, as in more expensive models.

Apple shares rose slightly on Wednesday, closing at $244.87, slightly below the record of $260 reached in late December.

Recall

Apple is preparing to launch artificial intelligence in China this year.