Apple has introduced a new iPad Air with the M3 chip: what has changed and what to expect next
Kyiv • UNN
Apple has released an updated iPad Air with the M3 processor, which operates 60% faster for AI tasks. The company is also preparing a new budget iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a MacBook Air.
Apple Inc. has released a new iPad Air with a faster processor. Thus, the company hopes to boost sales amid declining demand for the iPhone. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
The tablets are available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants priced at $599 and $799. They are equipped with a new M3 chip featuring a 9-core graphics processor. It replaces the M2 processor that was installed in the device in May last year. The new iPad Air operates nearly twice as fast as the iPad with the M1 chip.
The new models are designed for Apple Intelligence and operate 60% faster for AI-based workloads.
The iPad Air update occurred faster than usual, as it was released just 10 months after the previous version. The company aims to maintain the momentum of the lineup, which helped increase iPad sales by 15% during the holiday season.
The company is also working on a new budget iPad and an updated iPad Pro.
Supplement
Additionally, as reported by Apple Insider, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that "this week" the iPhone 16e will be the next representative of the iPhone family. He also says that "there's something in the Air," with a very clear emphasis on the last word. The publication believes that this hints at the MacBook Air and iPad Air.
Under Cook's message about "this week" is a six-second video, but it is too short to identify the music even through Shazam. So if there is a clue in the melody, one would need to know the track to understand it, the publication notes. It will also require frame-by-frame viewing of the video. To see that the word "Air" was cut out, one must watch the video frame by frame.
Based on its guesses, the publication concludes that the likelihood that Cook's "Air" teaser refers specifically to the MacBook Air is nearly one hundred percent.
Reminder
Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, providing an alternative to the company's internal satellite communication service.