Apple could unveil new iPhone SE as early as next week - Bloomberg

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49012 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 97257 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103167 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118945 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100924 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126413 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102922 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113244 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116866 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160041 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104201 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100204 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 72740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 108010 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102293 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118960 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150315 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102294 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 108011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137244 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139031 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166927 views
Apple could unveil new iPhone SE as early as next week - Bloomberg

Apple could unveil new iPhone SE as early as next week - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22435 views

Apple plans to present an updated iPhone SE with iPhone 14 design, Face ID, and USB-C port. The smartphone will receive a new A18 chip and may be announced next week.

Apple is preparing to unveil the iPhone SE, which looks similar to the iPhone 14, with Face ID, USB-C, and a new A18 chip. The announcement may take place as early as next week, and sales will start at the end of the month.

Written by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Apple is preparing to unveil an updated iPhone SE that will feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, Face ID, USB-C, and a faster A18 chip. The device is expected to be the first iPhone with a modem of Apple's own design. The announcement may take place as early as next week, and sales will start at the end of the month.

Apple became the most valuable brand in the world in 202521.01.25, 18:50 • 30485 views

The new SE will replace the current 2022 model, which was the only iPhone with a home button. Apple plans to make the smartphone more attractive to the markets of China, India, and other regions where the company is trying to strengthen its position. The price is likely to be higher than the current $429, but will remain competitive.

Apple is also preparing new PowerBeats Pro 2 with a built-in heart rate monitor, updated MacBook Air with M4 chip, budget iPads, and other products. Stocks of old models in retail stores are decreasing, which indicates that new products will be released soon.

Recall 

Apple has begun integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devicesincluding iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The new feature will allow Siri to use the chatbot's capabilities to work with photos, documents, and create content.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Technologies
chatgptChatGPT
indiaIndia
chinaChina
apple-incApple Inc.

