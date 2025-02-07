Apple could unveil new iPhone SE as early as next week - Bloomberg

Apple is preparing to unveil the iPhone SE, which looks similar to the iPhone 14, with Face ID, USB-C, and a new A18 chip. The announcement may take place as early as next week, and sales will start at the end of the month.

Apple is preparing to unveil an updated iPhone SE that will feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, Face ID, USB-C, and a faster A18 chip. The device is expected to be the first iPhone with a modem of Apple's own design. The announcement may take place as early as next week, and sales will start at the end of the month.

The new SE will replace the current 2022 model, which was the only iPhone with a home button. Apple plans to make the smartphone more attractive to the markets of China, India, and other regions where the company is trying to strengthen its position. The price is likely to be higher than the current $429, but will remain competitive.

Apple is also preparing new PowerBeats Pro 2 with a built-in heart rate monitor, updated MacBook Air with M4 chip, budget iPads, and other products. Stocks of old models in retail stores are decreasing, which indicates that new products will be released soon.

