Apple became the most valuable brand in the world in 2025

Apple was once again ranked first in Brand Finance's “500 Most Valuable Brands in the World” study with a brand value of $574.5 billion.

For the second year in a row, Apple is the most valuable brand in the world according to the Global 500 2025 ranking by Brand Finance, a British research and business consulting company.

The value of the Apple brand amounted to $574.5 billion, with an 11% increase over the year.

Microsoft again took second place in the ranking, increasing its value by 35% to $461.1 billion.

Google is in third place, with its brand value up 24% to $413 billion. Amazon took fourth place with an increase of 15% to $356.4 billion.

The 5th place goes to the American retailer Walmart ($137.2 billion),

South Korea's Samsung is on the 6th place with $110.6 billion,

China's TikTok is 7th, the US Facebook is 8th with $91.5 billion, and the US NVIDIA is 9th with $87.9 billion.

State Grid Corporation of China (Chinese: 国家电网) is on the 10th place.

According to the Brand Finance report, 190 of the world's 500 most valuable brands are located in the US, while 55 are in China, and 36 are in Japan, 35 in France, 27 in Germany, and 17 in the UK.