Apple announced the new iPhone 16e: what is known about the “budget” flagship

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27229 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27229 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47760 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92057 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53903 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53903 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111915 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111915 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99372 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149890 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53115 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106609 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 64458 views

05:35 AM • 64458 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 26041 views

05:48 AM • 26041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 51031 views

09:03 AM • 51031 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92062 views

09:20 AM • 92062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111915 views

06:23 AM • 111915 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 140753 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140753 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173225 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 22095 views

09:59 AM • 22095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 51031 views

09:03 AM • 51031 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133044 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134937 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134937 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163356 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163356 views
Apple announced the new iPhone 16e: what is known about the “budget” flagship

Apple announced the new iPhone 16e: what is known about the “budget” flagship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28200 views

Apple has introduced a new iPhone 16e with an A18 processor and 48-megapixel camera. The novelty received support for Apple Intelligence and advanced satellite features, and sales will start on February 28.

Apple has announced a new iPhone 16e model that will complement the iPhone 16 lineup. The novelty received the flagship A18 processor, support for Apple Intelligence, a powerful 48-megapixel camera and advanced satellite features. This is stated in the company's press release, according to UNN.

Details

On February 19, Apple announced the iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 line. In particular, as the company promises, this line  offers powerful features at a more affordable price.

Key features of the iPhone 16e:

- The A18 processor and Apple C1 modem deliver speed and revolutionary battery life.

- Apple Intelligence is a personalized artificial intelligence system that provides useful and relevant intelligence.

- 48-megapixel Fusion camera delivers high-quality photos and videos with a 2x telephoto lens.

- Satellite functions - Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Find My and Messages even without Wi-Fi and cellular connection.

Apple is preparing to launch a new AI in China: what is known about the secret project14.02.25, 06:05 • 45430 views

The iPhone 16e will be available in two colors - black and white. Pre-orders will start on February 21, and the sale will begin on February 28.

"The iPhone 16e has all the features our customers love about the iPhone 16 line, including revolutionary battery life, high performance with the latest generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence," said Cyrus Drans, Apple's vice president of worldwide iPhone marketing.

"We are very excited that the iPhone 16e will complete the lineup as a powerful and more affordable option that will make the iPhone experience even more accessible.

Recall

As reported by Mac Rumors referring to the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro will have three rear cameras arranged in the usual triangular shape, but the cameras will be housed in a completely new rectangular camera panel with rounded corners.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Technologies
chinaChina
apple-incApple Inc.

