Apple announced the new iPhone 16e: what is known about the “budget” flagship

Apple has announced a new iPhone 16e model that will complement the iPhone 16 lineup. The novelty received the flagship A18 processor, support for Apple Intelligence, a powerful 48-megapixel camera and advanced satellite features. This is stated in the company's press release, according to UNN.

On February 19, Apple announced the iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 line. In particular, as the company promises, this line offers powerful features at a more affordable price.

Key features of the iPhone 16e:

- The A18 processor and Apple C1 modem deliver speed and revolutionary battery life.

- Apple Intelligence is a personalized artificial intelligence system that provides useful and relevant intelligence.

- 48-megapixel Fusion camera delivers high-quality photos and videos with a 2x telephoto lens.

- Satellite functions - Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Find My and Messages even without Wi-Fi and cellular connection.

The iPhone 16e will be available in two colors - black and white. Pre-orders will start on February 21, and the sale will begin on February 28.

"The iPhone 16e has all the features our customers love about the iPhone 16 line, including revolutionary battery life, high performance with the latest generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence," said Cyrus Drans, Apple's vice president of worldwide iPhone marketing.

"We are very excited that the iPhone 16e will complete the lineup as a powerful and more affordable option that will make the iPhone experience even more accessible.

