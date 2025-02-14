Apple is preparing to launch a new AI in China: what is known about the secret project

Apple is preparing to launch artificial intelligence in China this year. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Apple is actively working to integrate its artificial intelligence features for users in China, planning to introduce them by the middle of the year. The company is focused on adapting its Apple Intelligence technology to local conditions, which requires significant changes in the software and cooperation with Chinese partners.

Teams in China and the United States are working on this project, and the launch may take place as early as May. However, in addition to the technical side, the company faces regulatory challenges that may affect the implementation timeline. Apple is forced to coordinate its decisions with the requirements of local legislation and find the best ways to ensure that new features comply with the Chinese market policy.

This initiative is quite important for Apple, as China remains one of the key markets for the company.

Apple returns to advertising on X after more than a year of boycott