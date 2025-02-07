Anticyclone will bring headaches and frost down to -10: forecasters gave a forecast for the weekend

This weekend, the temperature in Ukraine will drop due to the pressure of the anticyclone that has come to Ukraine. It will cause sunny weather during the day and frosts at night. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

The anticyclone is pressing down, the atmospheric pressure is rising, so no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, you may get a headache from the high atmospheric pressure, but the sun will be shining more and there will be more clearings. However, these will increase the frost at night, but during the day they will bring the thermometer back to almost zero, - Didenko noted.

According to her forecast, on the night of Saturday and Sunday, February 8 and 9, Ukraine is expected to see -4-10 degrees below zero, and during the day on Saturday and Sunday the temperature will fluctuate around zero, with the eastern regions experiencing colder temperatures of -1-4 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, the wind will be from the east, moderate, and in the south, in the Azov Sea, as well as tomorrow in Volyn and Rivne regions, storm gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are likely.

Weather in Kyiv for the weekend

According to Natalia Didenko's forecast, anticyclonic weather will prevail in Kyiv on February 8 and 9. It will be dry, sunny, but with frost at night down to -7-10 degrees. During the day, the temperature is expected to be within 0-2 degrees below zero

The weather is not expected to change significantly next week, as the anticyclone will remain in Ukraine. No precipitation is expected, with cool days and frosty nights.

