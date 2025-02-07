Anticyclone will bring headaches and frost down to -10: forecasters gave a forecast for the weekend

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 97005 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103129 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126366 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102909 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113244 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116865 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160001 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104168 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100162 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 72457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107942 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118881 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126366 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150272 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107942 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137220 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139010 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166908 views
Anticyclone will bring headaches and frost down to -10: forecasters gave a forecast for the weekend

Anticyclone will bring headaches and frost down to -10: forecasters gave a forecast for the weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29213 views

An anticyclone is expected in Ukraine, bringing sunny weather and frosts down to -10 degrees. Due to high atmospheric pressure, headaches are possible, and precipitation is not expected.

This weekend, the temperature in Ukraine will drop due to the pressure of the anticyclone that has come to Ukraine. It will cause sunny weather during the day and frosts at night. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

The anticyclone is pressing down, the atmospheric pressure is rising, so no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, you may get a headache from the high atmospheric pressure, but the sun will be shining more and there will be more clearings. However, these will increase the frost at night, but during the day they will bring the thermometer back to almost zero,

- Didenko noted.

According to her forecast, on the night of Saturday and Sunday, February 8 and 9, Ukraine is expected to see -4-10 degrees below zero, and during the day on Saturday and Sunday the temperature will fluctuate around zero, with the eastern regions experiencing colder temperatures of -1-4 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, the wind will be from the east, moderate, and in the south, in the Azov Sea, as well as tomorrow in Volyn and Rivne regions, storm gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are likely.

Image

Weather in Kyiv for the weekend

According to Natalia Didenko's forecast, anticyclonic weather will prevail in Kyiv on February 8 and 9. It will be dry, sunny, but with frost at night down to -7-10 degrees. During the day, the temperature is expected to be within 0-2 degrees below zero

The weather is not expected to change significantly next week, as the anticyclone will remain in Ukraine. No precipitation is expected, with cool days and frosty nights.

Warm winter will force farmers to spend more on crop protection from pests06.02.25, 13:06 • 38591 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

