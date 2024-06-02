ANSA: Zelensky will take part in the G7 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the group of seven (G7) summit in Apulia, Italy. This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, reports UNN with reference to Ansa.

Details

Meloni confirmed that Zelensky will take part in the G7 leaders ' summit.

According to Melanie, at least fifteen countries and international institutions will take part in the summit in total, in addition to the leaders of the group of seven members and the Pope.

However, the Italian prime minister did not specify the format of Zelensky's participation — online or face-to-face.

The group of seven (G7) and the European Union (EU) countries are discussing the introduction of sanctions against third-country banks that help circumvent sanctions in Russia's financial system.

