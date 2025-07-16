Another tornado recorded in Kherson region

Another tornado was recorded in Ukraine - this time in the Kherson region, as reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

"Tornado season in Kherson region!" - Prokudin captioned the corresponding video.

Meteorologists explained how tornadoes form and whether their number has increased in Ukraine.

Experts warn of a possible increase in such phenomena in Ukraine due to climate change.