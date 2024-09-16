Another sea mine destroyed on the coast of Odesa region

Navy sailors have defused another sea mine on the coast of Odesa region, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The day before, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed another sea mine that was washed up on the coast of Odesa region at night. The detected munition was neutralized with a machine gun burst in compliance with all security measures and isolation of the explosion site," the Ukrainian Navy said.

The Navy reminded that in case of detection of suspicious or explosive items, one should never approach, touch or try to move them on their own. If such items are found, the relevant services should be notified.

