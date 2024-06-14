A sea mine washed up on Odesa beach during a storm: it was defused

A drifting mine that washed ashore was defused on the coast of Odesa region, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Border guards reportedly found another sea mine that had washed up on one of the beaches as a result of stormy weather. It was defused in a controlled manner.

"Please do not endanger yourself. Do not approach suspicious objects and restricted areas on the coast and in the border area," the State Border Guard Service emphasized in a Telegram post.

